Hospice Telethon returns next week

CORNWALL, Ontario – Carefor Hospice Cornwall helps individuals and their families during the most difficult times in their lives.

The important work Hospice Cornwall does cannot be done without the support of the community. Carefor Hospice Cornwall needs to raise $600,000 annually, and their largest fundraiser of the year is their Telethon which airs on YourTV next Saturday, Nov. 14. Carefor Hospice Cornwall only receives 60 per cent of their funding from the province and the rest is fundraised through the support of the community.

Last year’s Telethon raised $160,000 for Hospice.

“Because of COVID, our revenue has been almost cut in half. Due to the numerous restrictions, the majority of the third party events that occur throughout the year and provide a considerable amount of revenue,, were all cancelled,” said Carefor Hospice Fundraising Coordinator Sandy Colette. “So we are hoping that the community will come through and call in a pledge to help lessen the deficit. Pledges can be dropped off at the Carefor office or mailed in prior to the 14th. Our community has always come through for us and we are hoping that this remains true this year.”

Like everything, the Hospice Telethon has had to adapt this year to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. This means there will be three socially distanced volunteers answering phones for the full run of the Telethon, and the entertaining guests have pre-taped their appearances from their living rooms.

Musical guests this year include Mike McAnany, Me & The Missus, Moe Lamer, Al & Melissa, Virginia Louise Dipierro and Kevin Rivette.

The 12th annual Hospice Telethon begins Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

During the telethon on Saturday, donations can be made over the phone by calling 613-935-7762 or online at https://cornwallhospice.com/donate/