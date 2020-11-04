Pedestrian seriously injured in motor vehicle collision

November 4, 2020 at 12 h 47 min
Provided by CPS
Pedestrian seriously injured in motor vehicle collision
Cornwall Police Service emblem.

Cornwall, ON – On November 2nd, 2020 at approximately 5:50 pm, the Cornwall Police Service was called to investigate a motor vehicle collision in the area of Ninth Street and Sydney Street, where a motor vehicle struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. At this time the investigation continues to be ongoing and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact Detective Constable Matthew Dupuis at 613-933-5000 ext. 2755.

