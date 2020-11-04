scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Positive COVID-19 cases at St. Lawrence Secondary School

November 4, 2020 at 17 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
UCDSB logo

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has confirmed in a email to media on Wednesday, Nov. 4 that an individual at St. Lawrence Secondary School (SLSS) has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is working closely with the school and is actively communicating with all individuals, including students and staff who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposures. It’s important to note that there was no high-risk exposure at the school,” reads a statement from the UCDSB. “The school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus both in the school and in the community. No change to the school schedule or daily operations has been required.”

The UCDSB did not specify if the individual who was positive with COVID-19 was a student or staff member.

