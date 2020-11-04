Two injured, horse killed after collision

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently at the scene of a collision involving a truck and a horse and buggy on Fairview Drive in Avonmore, North Stormont Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that at shortly after 4:00 p.m, a passenger vehicle was travelling westbound on Fairview Drive when, for reasons under investigation, struck a buggy being pulled by two horses.

Two adult passengers of the buggy were taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. The two horses suffered serious injuries in the collision and tragically one has died.

SD&G OPP continue to process the scene, with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

As the investigation continues, Fairview Drive is closed to traffic between County Road 43 and St. John Street, Avonmore