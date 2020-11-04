Woman arrested for stolen cheques, fraud

November 4, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 27 min on November 3, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by CPS
Woman arrested for stolen cheques, fraud
Cornwall Police Service (CPS) blotter update.

Cornwall, ON – Jennifer Larocque, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on November 2nd, 2020 and charged with four counts of fraud under $5000 and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime. It is alleged throughout 2019, the woman withdrew money from a bank account that did not belong to her, as well as was in possession of five stolen cheques. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 2nd, 2020, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020.

FAIL TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTS, BREACH

 Cornwall, ON – Jean Mitchell, 23, of Cornwall was arrested on November 2nd, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on October 29th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On November 2nd, 2020 he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 2nd, 2020 and charged with criminal harassment. It is alleged the man had repeatedly contacted his ex-girlfriend, despite being warned to stop. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 2nd, 2020, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 12th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 57 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Woman arrested for human trafficking
Local News

Woman arrested for human trafficking

Cornwall, ON – Alyssa Printup, 31, of Akwesasne was arrested on October 27th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged between August and October, the woman had…

Man arrested for stealing donation box
Local News

Man arrested for stealing donation box

Cornwall, ON – Brandon Jocko-Sylvester, 47, of Cornwall was arrested on October 30th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant for breaching his probation. He was also charged…

Cornwall man arrested for Voyeurism
Local News

Cornwall man arrested for Voyeurism

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on October 2nd, 2020 and charged with voyeurism and publication of an intimate image without consent. It is alleged…