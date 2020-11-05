City employee tests positive for COVID-19

November 5, 2020 at 14 h 29 min
By Nick Seebruch
City employee tests positive for COVID-19

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall announced on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5 that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employee and their family are now in isolation. The employee does not interact with the public as part of their duties and works in a facility that is closed to the public,” reads a statement from the City. “The employee’s workspace is equipped with barriers to minimize contact with co-workers. City of Cornwall employees have been informed, and sanitizing and contact tracing are taking place according to Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) guidelines.”

On their website, the City of Cornwall states that masks are mandatory inside their facilities.

