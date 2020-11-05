CPS and EOHU warn of increased overdoses in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are warning of an increase in overdoses in the Cornwall area.

They state that many of these overdoses are linked to so-called “purple” heroin, and that they are finding other drugs like fentanyl and benzodiazepine mixed in with the heroin.

“This is a worrying trend because naloxone can only counter an overdose caused by opioids like fentanyl,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health of the EOHU. “It’s not effective on individuals who have overdosed on benzodiazepines. This is why I strongly urge anyone who suspects a person is having an overdose to call 911 right away, even before they administer naloxone.”

“The safety of our community is the priority and we are asking the public to consider the dangers of consuming street drugs that may contain unknown hazardous contents,” said Chad Maxwell, Inspector of Field Operations for the CPS. “Members of the public and observers need not fear the involvement of police during an overdose, as the law provides protection against charges in these emergency situations. The CPS encourages members of the public to talk to their friends and family about calling 911 in suspected overdose situations in order to help make saving lives the priority.”

The EOHU did not specify how many overdoses there had been in the city as of late, or if there had been any deaths. They recommend that street drugs and counterfeit medications be avoided entirely, but that if someone is using that they take the following precautions:

Never use alone

Use only where help is available

Don’t mix drugs

Take a test dose and wait before taking more of the drug

Get a free naloxone kit that can help to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

They also gave the following warning signs of an overdose:

They may be nodding off, not waking up easily, or unresponsive

They may be breathing very slowly or not at all

Their lips and fingernails are blue

Their skin is cold and clammy

Their body is limp

They may be snoring or gurgling

They may throw up

If someone expects that a person is overdosing, to call 911 immediately, and to administer naloxone if possible.

“You can start administering naloxone while you wait for emergency services to arrive as every second counts when someone has overdosed,” reads a statement from the EOHU. “The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act can provide some legal protection for individuals that seek emergency help during an overdose.”