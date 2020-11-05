Job Fair hopes to fill hundreds of positions this year

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Social Development Council (SDC)’s Employability Network’s annual Job Fair is returning this year, albeit virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of our current situation we are unable to host our usual in person job fair. However, we still recognize the need to bring together local employers and job seekers and we hope to do that successfully in a virtual world,” said Carilyne Hébert, Executive Director of the SDC in a media release.

Running from Nov. 9 to 15 at www.sdccornwall.ca/careers Hébert explained that with at least 200 local employment opportunities to fill, that being virtual will have the advantage of providing a wider reach.

“As much as we wished we were hosting something face to face this year, we actually think we will have a much bigger reach going virtual,” she said in an emailed statement to Seaway News.

Last year saw nearly 550 individuals attend the event, which is usually held in person at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

Hébert explained that this year there are 20 employers looking to hire including Biscuits Leclerc Ltd., Cornwall Community Hospital, Children’s Aid Society of SD&G, XPlornet Communications and more.

“Many of Cornwall’s major employers continue to invest in their operations and expand their workforce,” said Bob Peters of Cornwall’s Division Manager of Economic Development. “These videos are an excellent way for job seekers to get to know these companies better.”

Each employer will have a video posted on the SDC website explaining the person they are looking to hire, and how that person can apply.

The event is sponsored by Choose Cornwall – Cornwall Economic Development, Akwesasne Career & Employment Support Services (ACESS), Glengarry Inter-agency Group (GIAG), Social and Housing Services, the Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) and Job Zone d’emploi.