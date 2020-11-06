Cafeteria services cancelled at some UCDSB schools

CORNWALL, Ontario – A letter posted by CCVS on their Facebook page states that starting on Monday, Nov. 9 there will no longer be lunch time cafeteria services at the school.

The reason given is that the cafeteria service contracted by the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has experienced low sales and has not remained profitable.

The UCDSB stated in the letter that this closure would be temporary, but did not give a date for when cafeteria services would resume. CCVS is one of multiple schools affected by this cancellation.

“Going forward, we wish to remind our students to please remember to pack a lunch,” the letter reads, which was signed by CCVS Principal Jason Wagensveld.

The letter also asks that Grade 9-12 students who wish to buy a lunch off-site to wear a mask, maintain social distance, and sanitize their hands.

“I would like to inform you that this was not a decision that was made by the staff at CCVS,” the letter goes on to read. “We will continue to provide our breakfast program in the morning, and we will look for alternative ways to support our students.”

Seaway News reached out to the UCDSB for comment on this letter, but have not received a reply at time of publication.