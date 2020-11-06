Drive thru flu shot clinic next week

November 6, 2020 at 11 h 17 min
By Nick Seebruch
Thinkstock image.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Seaway Valley Community Health Centre (SVCHC), in partnership with the City of Cornwall, Cornall-SD&G Paramedic Services, Glengarry Nurse Practitioner led clinic, and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) will be providing a drive thru flu shot clinic from Nov. 9 to 12 at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

The clinic will be free, no appointment or health card is required. Anyone legally in a vehicle can get the shot, but there will also be a site setup for walk-ins.

SVCHC is asking those who wish to attend the clinic to please wear a mask and appropriate clothing for a flu shot in the arm.

Drivers are asked to use the west entrance for the Complex on Water St.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day depending on the availability of the vaccine.

The high dose vaccine which is typically given to seniors will not be available at this clinic.

Residents who wish to attend the drive thru clinic are asked to be prepared to wait 10 to 15 minutes after receiving the shot.

