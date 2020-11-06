Positive COVID-19 case at Brookdale McDonald’s

CORNWALL, Ontario – McDonald’s Canada disclosed in a statement to media on Friday, Nov. 6 that the previous day, they had closed their Brookdale Ave. McDonald’s location after an employee had tested positive.

“On November 5, an employee from 1301 Brookdale Avenue in Cornwall, ON reported that they tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party. The restaurant has re-opened this morning (November 6) and resumed regular business hours,” reads a statement from McDonald’s Canada.

McDonald’s stated that the employee worked their last shift on Nov. 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and that any other staff member that had contact with this employee has been asked to self-isolate.

For member of the public who may have been at the Brookdale Ave. McDonalds between Nov. 3 and Nov. 5 and has concerns about being exposed to the COVID-19 virus, McDonald’s Canada is asking them to please refer to Public Health Ontario’s COVID-19 page.