Suspected purple fentanyl seized in arrest

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On November 2, 2020 shortly before 11:00 a.m, Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers and members of ROPE (Repeat offender parole enforcement) located two accused as they were wanted by the SD&G OPP for several offences they committed. Further Investigation also indicated that the male was in possession of suspected Purple fentanyl.
Justin M SMITH (age 34) of North Dundas Township was arrested and is charged with;
– Fail to Comply with release order – Two counts
– Possession of a controlled substance
He was held in custody pending a court appearance (bail) at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.
Melissa BOWMAN (age 39) of North Dundas Township was arrested and is charged with;
– Fail to comply with conditions of a probation order
– Theft of credit card
– Theft under $5000
– Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5000
– Use, deals, acts on forged document
Bowman was released and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on November 12, 2020.