Suspected purple fentanyl seized in arrest

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On November 2, 2020 shortly before 11:00 a.m, Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers and members of ROPE (Repeat offender parole enforcement) located two accused as they were wanted by the SD&G OPP for several offences they committed. Further Investigation also indicated that the male was in possession of suspected Purple fentanyl.

Justin M SMITH (age 34) of North Dundas Township was arrested and is charged with;

– Fail to Comply with release order – Two counts

– Possession of a controlled substance

He was held in custody pending a court appearance (bail) at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

Melissa BOWMAN (age 39) of North Dundas Township was arrested and is charged with;

– Fail to comply with conditions of a probation order

– Theft of credit card

– Theft under $5000

– Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5000

– Use, deals, acts on forged document

Bowman was released and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on November 12, 2020.