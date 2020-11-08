Ghost Walk raises $10,000 for local charities

November 8, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 51 min on November 8, 2020
Seaway News Staff
Pictured from left-to-right are Tasha Thompson Ghost Walk for Charity Board Member, Tish Humphries of Beyond 21, Michael Turcotte, Chairman of Ghost Walk for Chairty, and Nicole Easton Ghost Walk for Chairty Board Member. Submitted photo.
Pictured from left-to-right are Tasha Thompson Ghost Walk for Charity Board Member, Taylor Seguin of Centre 105, Michael Turcotte, Chairman of Ghost Walk for Chairty, and Nicole Easton Ghost Walk for Chairty Board Member. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Ghost walk for Charity would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of our incredible sponsors and supporters for standing behind our cause, year after year.

Despite the many challenges and limitations we faced due to COVID-19 during our 2020 season, our inaugural Haunted Golf Tournament & 50/50 draw, raised a total of $10,000 for our selected beneficiaries; Centre 105 & Beyond 21!

Each charity will receive a cheque in the amount of $5000 to further support their incredible initiatives.

We couldn’t be more proud of our incredible community, for banding together and supporting us during these trying times. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts Cornwall; we truly couldn’t have done it without you!

