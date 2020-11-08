Ghost Walk raises $10,000 for local charities

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Ghost walk for Charity would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of our incredible sponsors and supporters for standing behind our cause, year after year.

Despite the many challenges and limitations we faced due to COVID-19 during our 2020 season, our inaugural Haunted Golf Tournament & 50/50 draw, raised a total of $10,000 for our selected beneficiaries; Centre 105 & Beyond 21!

Each charity will receive a cheque in the amount of $5000 to further support their incredible initiatives.

We couldn’t be more proud of our incredible community, for banding together and supporting us during these trying times. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts Cornwall; we truly couldn’t have done it without you!