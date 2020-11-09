City rinks ready . . . weather is not

November 9, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 06 min on November 8, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall announced on Nov. 4 that they were ready to open their outdoor skating rinks as soon as the weather allowed.

The weather does not seem willing to cooperate however with The Weather Network forecasting  as of Sunday, Nov. 8 that the temperature in Cornwall will not reach or go below zero anytime before Nov. 22 at least.

Monday, Nov. 9, Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Wednesday, Nov. 11 will be 19, 21, and 18 degrees Celsius respectively and every other day after that for the following week will be around 10 degrees.

Despite getting the ice into the rinks still being a long way off in all likelihood, the City of Cornwall already has enough volunteers to manage the following rinks this season:

  • Dover Park
  • Grant Park
  • Mattice Park
  • Memorial Park
  • Menard Park
  • Optimist Park
  • Reg Campbell Park
  • Terry Fox Park

Volunteers are still needed for:

  • Alexander Park
  • Broadview Park
  • Gallinger Park
  • King George Park

While the City provides the equipment, the volunteers maintain the ice, and shovel away the snow to keep it clean and open to the public.

“This winter is going to be challenging because of COVID-19 restrictions,” said Lorne Taillon, Supervisor of Recreation and Programming. “We want to offer as many outdoor recreation opportunities as possible, including all 12 outdoor rinks.”

To ask about volunteering, email ltaillon@cornwall.ca or call 613-938-9898 ext. 2.

The City states that COVID-19 protocols will be made available once the rinks are open.

