Cornwall man killed in collision in The Nation Township

THE NATION, Ontario – On November 8, 2020, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Russell County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a two vehicle collision on Lafleche Sideroad in The Nation Township, Ontario.

The investigation revealed that a car collided with a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle suffered major injuries.

The Prescott-Russell Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived and commenced first aid on the motorcycle driver. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The motorcycle driver has been identified as Jean-Paul BOUFFARD, 73-years-old, from Cornwall, Ontario.

Route 900 W was closed between Rocky Hill Road and County Road 12 by The Nation Township Fire Department for several hours while the OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI) worked to determine the cause of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.