Eleven new names added to Cornwall Arts Hall of Fame

CORNWALL, Ontario – There will be 11 new names added to the Cornwall Arts Hall of Fame with the induction of the 2020 class. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions however, the public induction ceremony will be taking place next fall in 2021.

Inductees in this year’s class include Mary Mack (1899-1978) a landscape artists who’s works had been exhibited internationally and who helped found the Cornwall Art Association. Another new pair of inductees includes Audrey and Alan Bain, who until recently lived in South Stormont. Audrey Bain is an elected member of the Society of Canadian Artists served as director for the Cornwall Regional Art Gallery. Alan Bain is an internationally known water colourist of Canadian landscapes, has taught painting, and has been a fixture in the arts community.

Cornwall business Emard Bros. Lumber is being inducted into the Cornwall Arts Hall of Fame this year due to being the first sponsors of the institution.

The full-list of the Cornwall Arts Hall of Fame class of 2020 is as follows:

Ann Marlin

Mary Mack

Doug Hill

Bernard Chevrier

Alan Bain

Marc deMontigny

Audrey Bain

Bernice Dickson

Emard Bros. Lumber

Gilles Routhier

Bill Roddy