November 9, 2020 at 19 h 39 min
By Nick Seebruch
Preserving Cornwall history
MP Eric Duncan during his presentation to Cornwall City Council about the newspaper digitization project.

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Monday, Nov. 9 MP Eric Duncan made a presentation to Cornwall City Council asking for their support in the digitization and preservation of Cornwall’s newspapers.

The project will include the Seaway News, Standard Freeholder, and Le Journal de Cornwall. The goal being that the archives of these papers be preserved for posterity.

“I think this is a unique opportunity. We have the newspaper teams onboard to help us with their collections,” Duncan said “I think if we talk about this and don’t do this, we would really kick ourselves down the road heaven forbid if something happened.”

Duncan had previously been a part of a similar project in the United Counties of SD&G last year.

The Seaway News has in its possession copies of every edition ever printed. Duncan and his team of volunteers are currently working to secure copies of Le Journal de Cornwall which they believe reside with the paper’s parent company in Hawkesbury. Le Journal printed its last edition in 2017.

Duncan said that The Freeholder presented some challenges as individual copies  of old editions are hard to come by, but that microfilm of old copies did exist.

Duncan asked Cornwall Council for a partnership on the digitization of this material, and said that he hoped the City would take ownership of the data once the project is complete so that it would be readily available to the public.

He also asked for financial support from the City of Cornwall, estimating that the cost to digitize print copies of the local newspapers could cost approximately $0.75 a page.

“If we don’t do this, we are foregoing out past,” said Councillor Elaine MacDonald in favour of the idea.

Council accepted the presentation with the expectation of a report on how to proceed from administration.

“The bottomline is fully accessible, by the public, anywhere, anytime,” Duncan said.

