Second COVID-19 case at CCVS

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has announced that a second case of COVID-19 has been identified at Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS).

The UCDSB notified the media via email about the positive case on Monday, Nov. 9; this follows a first case that was identified on Saturday, Nov. 7.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is working closely with the school and is actively communicating with all individuals, including students and staff who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposures,” reads a statement from the UCDSB. “The school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus both in the school and in the community. No change to the school schedule or daily operations has been required.”

The UCDSB is reminding parents to use the government of Ontario’s online COVID-19 school screening test tool.