Second COVID-19 case at CCVS

November 9, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 20 min on November 9, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Second COVID-19 case at CCVS
CCVS (Nick Seebruch/ TC Media).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has announced that a second case of COVID-19 has been identified at Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS).

The UCDSB notified the media via email about the positive case on Monday, Nov. 9; this follows a first case that was identified on Saturday, Nov. 7.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is working closely with the school and is actively communicating with all individuals, including students and staff who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposures,” reads a statement from the UCDSB. “The school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus both in the school and in the community. No change to the school schedule or daily operations has been required.”

The UCDSB is reminding parents to use the government of Ontario’s online COVID-19 school screening test tool.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Positive COVID-19 test at Holy Trinity to keep two classes at home
Local News

Positive COVID-19 test at Holy Trinity to keep two classes at home

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Wednesday evening, Oct. 21, Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School sent parents…

Ontario Supporting Non-Profits as Province Recovers from COVID-19
Local News

Ontario Supporting Non-Profits as Province Recovers from COVID-19

Grant program will ensure local Royal Canadian Legions and non-profits can continue to deliver vital…

Second Quarter Financials
Local News

Second Quarter Financials

The COVID-19 pandemic has helped to create a $500,000 deficit for the City of Cornwall this year, unless its financial situation improves before the end of the year. Financial…