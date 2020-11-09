Shop local with South Glengarry online market

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry has introduced a new innovation to help promote their local economy and encourage shopping local during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1 South Glengarry businesses will be showcased at an online market organized by the Township of South Glengarry’s Economic Development department in partnership with the Wednesday Night Holiday Market.

“We wanted to still promote shopping local, but we wanted to do it in a safe and fun way,” said the Township’s Economic Development officer Shauna Baggs. “Even if a business doesn’t have an e-commerce store, we wanted to get the word out that they are open for holiday shopping.”

The event will start at 7 p.m. on the Wednesday Night Holiday Market’s Facebook page. Each business will be given 15 minutes to showcase themselves, followed by a Q&A with the audience.

The following businesses will be participating:

Rob McIntosh Unique Shopping Experience

Jewellery Factory

Aberdeen Gifts

Auld Kirktown

Marlin Orchards

Viau‘s Ladies Wear

Steve‘s Knotty Furniture

Trading Post

Millworks & Co.

Cornerstone Farm – Millinery

“We wanted to give the businesses an opportunity to promote themselves and show that they are following safe COVID-19 protocols,” Baggs said.