Councillor proposes urban campground in Guindon Park

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Monday, Nov. 9, Cornwall City Councillor Todd Bennett put forward a motion asking administration for a report on creating an urban campground in Guindon Park.

“I’ve been sitting on this one for almost four years. I know it’s been discussed long before I ever started talking about it,” Bennett said. “I think now is the time to take advantage of this beautiful space that we have that is very underused.”

Bennett highlighted the growing demand for camping, using the past summer as an example which saw beaches and campgrounds in the Cornwall region filled weekend after weekend.

“I camp every year, but I couldn’t camp anywhere, everywhere was full,” said Bennett.

Guindon Park already has a few features and amenities including washrooms, a BMX trail, cross country skiing trails, as well as the bike path.

Development of Guindon Park is a part of the City of Cornwall’s new multi-million dollar Waterfront Development Plan the final draft of which was completed in 2019.

Bennett raised the idea that any profits made from this campground be used to fund further waterfront development, and idea that was met with a little skepticism from Councillor Claude McIntosh.

“I get nervous when municipalities talk about making a profit. I don’t think there is anything that we operate that makes a profit,” said McIntosh, pointing to the Cornwall Civic Complex as an example.

Council voted in favour of the motion, with Bennett hoping that the report could be finished in time for the 2021-2022 budget planning season.