New Clerk at United Counties of SD&G

CORNWALL, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10 that they had hired a new County Clerk, Kimberly Casselman.

“On behalf of all County staff, we welcome Ms. Casselman and look forward to working with her in the years to come,” said County CAO Tim Simpson. “The County undertook a comprehensive recruitment process, which resulted in a number of applications from well-qualified individuals. In the opinion of the hiring committee and Council, Ms. Casselman possesses the right combination of skills, experience, and education to be successful in this demanding position.”

Casselman will be taking over for Helen Thomson, who has served the United Counties of SD&G for 40 years and is retiring this month.

“On behalf of County Council, I want to welcome Kimberley to our team,” said Warden Frank Prevost. “As Director of Corporate Services/Clerk, she will be an important link between elected officials, staff, and the public. We look forward to working with her and utilizing the valuable experience she has gained over the

years working in the municipal sector.”

Casselman has worked for the municipalities of South Dundas, the City of Ottawa, and the Town of Prescott over the course of her 13 year career. She has a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters in Public Administration, both from Queens University and is an Accredited Ontario Clerk. Her first day on the job will be Dec. 7.

The United Counties of SD&G Council approved her hiring at a special meeting Tuesday morning.

“I am thrilled to be joining the United Counties of SDG and look forward to building upon the solid relationship the County has with its residents, businesses and leaders,” said Ms. Casselman, who makes her home with her family in SDG. “I am excited to begin meeting the challenges of this role, and can’t wait to get to work.”