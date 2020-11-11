Stuff the cruiser this weekened

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – On Saturday November 14, 2020 members of the SD&G OPP Auxiliary Unit will hold their annual “Stuff a Cruiser Food Drive” for local food banks.
The SD&G Auxiliary unit is excited to be part of another generous day in the Communities of SD&G as they pull together to help people in need.
From all the members of the OPP Auxiliary Unit and the OPP, we thank everyone in advance as the Food Drive is sure to be great success.
The following venues will host the event: from 9am -2pm
Dundas County – Community Food Share
Winchester – Foodland Winchester
Morrisburg – Laura’s Valu-Mart
Chesterville – Mike Dean’s Local Grocer
Stormont County – Agape
Ingleside – Foodland
Glengarry County – Saint-Vincent De Paul
Alexandria – Chartrand Your Independent Grocer