November 11, 2020 — Changed at 12 h 31 min on November 11, 2020
Stuff the cruiser this weekened
The OPP Stuffed the Cruiser at the Foodland in Ingleside in 2017.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – On Saturday November 14, 2020 members of the SD&G OPP Auxiliary Unit  will hold their annual “Stuff a Cruiser Food Drive” for local food banks.

The SD&G Auxiliary unit is excited to be part of another generous day in the Communities of SD&G as they pull together to help people in need.

From all the members of the OPP Auxiliary Unit and the OPP, we thank everyone in advance as the Food Drive is sure to be great success.

The following venues will host the event: from 9am -2pm

Dundas County – Community Food Share

Winchester – Foodland Winchester

Morrisburg – Laura’s Valu-Mart

Chesterville – Mike Dean’s Local Grocer

Stormont County – Agape

Ingleside – Foodland

Glengarry County – Saint-Vincent De Paul

Alexandria – Chartrand Your Independent Grocer

