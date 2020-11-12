Lahaie & Sullivan honour Remembrance Day

CORNWALL, Ontario – Lahaie & Sullivan Cornwall Funeral Home held a Remembrance Day ceremony for the first time this year.

Recognizing that due to pandemic restrictions around large gatherings, that some might not be able to observe Remembrance Day the way they usually would, Lahaie & Sullivan wanted to offer an alternative.

“Our team wanted to compliment the ceremony at the cenotaph and offer an additional option that would contribute to safe distancing while honouring the men, woman and animals that laid down their lives for us,” said Laurie Sullivan-Kennedy of Lahaie & Sullivan. “Now more than ever, we are reminded that we may have taken some of our liberties for granted and leave us that much more compelled to recognize and thank Veterans for their service and sacrifice in the fight for our freedom.”

Approximately 50 people attended the drive-in event on Wednesday, Nov. 11, which featured over 2,300 poppies on display.

Elsie Kyer, 102, who has been an auxilary member of The Cornwall Legion Branch 297 for over 50 years recited the Act of Remembrance, Kailey MacDougall sang Canada’s national anthem, and music was played from trumpeter Bryce St. Pierre and Ian Robertson on bagpipes.

Lahaie & Sullivan also brought in other works of art and artefacts honouring those who served, including the Table of the Fallen Soldier and Dave Sopha’s Portraits of Honour for the Fallen 158.

The Fallen 158 refers to the 158 Canadians who died in the War in Afghanistan and travelled the Highway of Heroes.

Kerri Tadeu, who works to promote mental health services for men and women who served and their families shared the history of the Highway of Heroes and brought with her the Michelle Mendes-Knight Mobile Memorial Globe all the way from Kingston.