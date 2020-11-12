OSPCA adoption campaign begins

CORNWALL, Ontario – The OSPCA of Cornwall and SD&G is participating in this year’s iAdopt for the Holidays initiative.

The iAdopt for the Holidays campaign aims at finding a forever home for as many animals as it can each year.

The OSPCA of SD&G announced the beginning of the campaign on Thursday, Nov. 12, and it will run to the end of the year.

“Every animal deserves to have a special person or family to love and care for them,” says Carol Link, Manager, Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre. “iAdopt for the Holidays is all about making lifetime matches.”

The OSPCA states that with people being home more around the holiday season, it is a good time to welcome home a new member of the family.

Pets adopted through the OSPCA come spayed or neutered as well as vaccinated.

Those who adopt a pet through the iAdopt campaign will automatically be entered to win prizes through the iAdopt contest. Each week a winner is drawn for a weekly prize which includes either a PetSafe Feeder Prize Pack, PetSafe Self-Cleaning Litter Box Prize Pack, PetSafe Water Fountain Prize Pack or a $150 PetSmart Gift Card Prize Pack. Adopters are also entered to win the iAdopt grand prize of a PetSafe Automatic Feeder, PetSafe Water Fountain, car hammock, some fun toys and the title of Canada’s Cutest Adopted Pet.

For more information about the contest please visit https://iadopt.ca

If readers are not in a position to adopt, but would still like to support the cause, the OSPCA is asking for financial donations through pawsandgive.ca