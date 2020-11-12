SD&G OPP detachment commander retires

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – Insp. Mike Mulhearn, commander of the SD&G detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is retiring after more than 30 years in policing.

Mulhearn began his career with the OPP in 1987.

“From day one I was very fortunate to have a coach officer, his name was Joe Dupuis, and he started me off in a really good direction,” said Mulhearn. “His job was to take young officers and teach them about policing. But he was more than that. He got me involved in the community and meeting people.”

Mulhearn spent much of his career with the OPP in the United Counties of SD&G, serving at the Long Sault and Lancaster detachment office and also serving as Acting Chief at the Alexandria office.

“I always wanted to be a police officer. The diversity of the province at that time, and even still today, means you have a wide variety of places to go, and things to do, when you get into policing – and that was the draw for me,” he said. “I’ll never forget the fine people I worked with, and served, over my career.”

United Counties SD&G Warden Frank Prevost congratulated Insp. Mulhearn on his retirement.

“Insp. Mulhearn dedicated his professional life to being an honest and forthright police officer who maintains the respect of the officers under his command, and the community that he serves,” said Prevost. “We will miss his professionalism and dedication to duty and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Mulhearn has been commander of the OPP SD&G detachment since 2016 and will be retiring before the end of the year.