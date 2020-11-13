EOHU moves to level orange, despite current numbers

CORNWALL, Ontario – The province of Ontario moved the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) to level Orange in the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response framework on Friday, Nov. 13. This is despite current numbers in the region better fitting the less restrictive Yellow level.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU explained that the reason for the change from Yellow to Orange was because the Ministry of Health based their decision on data from Nov. 9 when the number of new daily infections and the infection rate was higher.

“The decision to move health units to different zones was made on the ninth. As you can see, on the ninth we were quite high and have gone down,” said Dr. Roumeliotis.

Dr. Roumeliotis explained that he had told the Ministry that the EOHU should remain in Yellow, but that he received push back and was told that the region would stay in Orange for the time being but will be revaluated next week.

“I hope we go back to the Yellow zone within the next week or so,” he said. “I think out of prudence they wanted to make sure we were going down in the right direction.

As of Friday, there were 143 active COVID-19 cases in the EOHU region, with 54 in Cornwall, eight in the northern half of Akwesasne, zero in South Dundas, three in South Stormont, five in South Glengarry, four in North Glengarry, one in North Stormont, two in North Dundas, seven in Russell, three in Casselman, five in The Nation, eight in Champlain, 20 in Hawkesbury, zero in East Hawkesbury, 16 in Clarence-Rockland, and seven in Alfred-Plantagenet.

There have been 29 deaths to date related to COVID-19 and six are currently hospitalized.

The Ministry of Health has also changed the criteria behind each colour coded level, making the threshold of new numbers tighter.

The EOHU will officially enter level Orange on Monday, Nov. 16.

The following restrictions are associated with Level Orange:

General public health measures (gatherings, workplace requirements and face coverings)

Events and social gatherings (for example, barbeques): 10 people indoors 25 people outdoors

Organized public events and gatherings: 50 people indoors 100 people outdoors

Religious services, weddings and funerals: 30% capacity indoors 100 people outdoors

Requirement for workplace screening

Face coverings required in: indoor workplaces indoor public spaces, with limited exemptions

Where patrons without face coverings are within two metres of workers, workers much use additional protections such as eye protection

Workplaces must develop and implement a communication/public education plan (highlighting risk)

Physical distancing must be maintained

Non-essential travel from areas of high-transmission to areas of low transmission should be avoided

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments

50 person indoor seated capacity limit

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metre minimum between tables

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms)

Require patron contact info (one per party)

No buffet style service

Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within 2 metres of workers

Limit operating hours, establishments must close at midnight

Limit operating hours, establishments close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

Closure of strip clubs

A safety plan must be available upon request

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Maximum 50 people per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan) in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs (not pools, rinks at arenas, community centres, and multi-purpose facilities)

approved plan) in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs (not pools, rinks at arenas, community centres, and multi-purpose facilities) No spectators permitted (exemption for parent and guardian supervision of children)

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league

Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports

Limit duration of stay to 90 minutes except if engaging in sport

Limit volume of music to conversation level and prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public

Face coverings required except when exercising

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres for areas of a sport or recreational facility where there are weights or weight machines and exercise and fitness classes

Require contact information for all patrons and attendance for team sports

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

Require screening of members of the public, including spectators (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Meeting and event spaces

Maximum of 50 people per facility (revoke capacity limit on a per room basis as per OCMOH plan)

plan) Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted

Limit operating hours, establishments must close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Retail

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metre distance and face covering required

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Consider limiting capacity in retail stores and in shopping malls in winter

For malls: Require screening of patrons at mall entrances (for example, questionnaire) a safety plan must be available upon request



Personal care services

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, bath houses, other adult venues, hot tubs, floating pools and sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Change rooms and showers closed

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Capacity cannot exceed 50 persons

Table games are prohibited

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Cinemas

Limit of 50 people per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan)Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

approved plan)Face coverings except when eating or drinking only Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Performing arts facilities