Teen arrested for assault

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on November 11th, 2020 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an altercation with another person, the youth assaulted the individual and police were contacted to investigate. On November 11th, 2020, the youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as it is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – Trevor Williams, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on November 10th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints and possession of a Schedule I substance, being hydromorphone. It is alleged on November 5th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On November 10th, 2020, police located the man and took him into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of hydromorphone. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS, PERSONATION WITH INTENT TO AVOID ARREST, OBSTRUCT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Timothy Lessard, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on November 10th, 2020 on the strength of multiple warrants. He was also charged with personation with intent to avoid arrest, as well as obstruct police. It is alleged between 2018 and 2019, the man failed to attend court and for fingerprints, as well as removed merchandise from a local business, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise as he left the store. Police were contacted and warrants were issued for his arrest. On November 10th, 2020, police located the man, who provided a false name to police in attempt to avoid arrest. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants and held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Shawnna Chartrand, 28, and March Pharand, 29, both of Cornwall, were arrested on November 10th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. Shawnna Chartrand was also charged with breach of release order for having contact with Marc Pharand. It is alleged on November 9th, 2020, the man and woman attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as they left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 9th, 2020, the individuals were located together and were taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED, REFUSAL

Cornwall, ON – Shawn Jean-Louis, 45, of Cornwall was arrested on November 10th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to comply with demand. It is alleged on November 10th, 2020, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Ninth Street and Augustus Street, when the vehicle struck another motor vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man refused to provide a sample of his breath to police. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 14th, 2021.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Sean Finnerty, 42, of Cornwall was arrested on November 11th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on October 23rd, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On November 11th, 2020, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 31st, 2020.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on November 11th, 2020 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged on November 11th, 2020, the woman attended her mother’s residence and damaged a window during an altercation. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 19th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

