Salvation Army Kettle campaigns begins

November 14, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 39 min on November 14, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Salvation Army Kettle campaigns begins
Major Dave Wiseman of the Salvation Army Cornwall Community Church and Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement at the launch of the 2020 Kettle Campaign at Farm Boy on Saturday, November 14, 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Salvation Army Cornwall Community Church has launched their annual Kettle Campaign with an event at Farm Boy on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Major Dave Wiseman of the Cornwall Salvation Army invited Mayor Bernadette Clement to make the ceremonial first donation. The Seaway Ensemble was on hand playing some Christmas music favourites.

“I think it is comforting for the community to see things they usually see,” said Clement, remarking that annual staples like the Kettle campaign can promote a sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am glad that the Kettle campaign is back so we can donate the way we usually do.”

This year, the Salvation Army hopes to raise $110,000, all of which will remain in Cornwall to help local families with food hampers, clothing vouchers, and more.

There will be at least five Kettle Campaign locations throughout Cornwall from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24. The Salvation Army Cornwall Community Campaign is looking for volunteers to man these locations.

“A kettle shift is a great way for individual, families and groups to get together and share at Christmas”, said Major Darren Wiseman, pastor of The Salvation Army Cornwall Community Church. “We have people who sing carols or play an instrument during their shift. It brings that little extra touch of Christmas and it is great fun!”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Crafting a Cure raises $17,000
Local News

Crafting a Cure raises $17,000

CORNWALL, Ontario - This year's Crafting a Cure event, while virtual, still proved popular, raising $17,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation  (JRDF). Rather…

Teen arrested for assault
Local News

Teen arrested for assault

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on November 11th, 2020 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an altercation with another person, the youth…