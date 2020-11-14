Salvation Army Kettle campaigns begins

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Salvation Army Cornwall Community Church has launched their annual Kettle Campaign with an event at Farm Boy on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Major Dave Wiseman of the Cornwall Salvation Army invited Mayor Bernadette Clement to make the ceremonial first donation. The Seaway Ensemble was on hand playing some Christmas music favourites.

“I think it is comforting for the community to see things they usually see,” said Clement, remarking that annual staples like the Kettle campaign can promote a sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am glad that the Kettle campaign is back so we can donate the way we usually do.”

This year, the Salvation Army hopes to raise $110,000, all of which will remain in Cornwall to help local families with food hampers, clothing vouchers, and more.

There will be at least five Kettle Campaign locations throughout Cornwall from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24. The Salvation Army Cornwall Community Campaign is looking for volunteers to man these locations.

“A kettle shift is a great way for individual, families and groups to get together and share at Christmas”, said Major Darren Wiseman, pastor of The Salvation Army Cornwall Community Church. “We have people who sing carols or play an instrument during their shift. It brings that little extra touch of Christmas and it is great fun!”