Fatal crash in North Dundas

November 14, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 43 min on November 13, 2020
Provided by OPP
Fatal crash in North Dundas
OPP SDG (Shawna O'Neill photo).

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On November 13, 2020 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a two vehicle collision on County Road 13, North Dundas Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that a westbound passenger vehicle entered into the eastbound lane and struck a tractor trailer head on.

An investigation continues to determine the cause of the collision.

The male driver of the passenger vehicle, age 30, of North Dundas was pronounced deceased at the location. The driver of the transport was not injured.

Names are being withheld until family members can be notified.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

