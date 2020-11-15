Choose Cornwall pushes shopping local in new video

CORNWALL, Ontario – A new YouTube video produced by Choose Cornwall is promoting shopping local just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Christmas shopping is a time of the year where many small businesses go from being in the red, to into the black. The new Shop Cornwall video features a number of small and local businesses including Rurban Brewing, Life’s Little Pleasures, Play it Again Sports, and more.

“A video tour of the experience of shopping at locally-owned merchants in Cornwall Ontario Canada – a city with a world of possibilities,” reads Choose Cornwall’s description of the video. “Featuring video shot over the past few weeks, the video explores the wide variety of urban shopping experiences you can find in Cornwall, where many of our small businesses are pivoting to serve a growing customer base. There has never been a better time to take a closer look at Cornwall!”

The video was created by Jeremy Baxter and can be viewed below.