Police search for stolen side-by-side

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On October 8, 2020 at approximately 6:08 p.m, Stormont Dundas &Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a side by side being taken from a property on Cook Road, South Dundas Township.

Investigation indicated that sometime in the day unknown individuals attended a residence and removed a 2013 Artic Cat Wildcat 1000 side by side. The side by side has not been located to this point.

On November 12, 2020 SD&G OPP officers arrested and charged an adult male in connection to the theft.

Richard COVILLE, age 49, of South Dundas was charged with;

– Break and Enter CC sec- 348(1)(a)

– Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 CC sec- 354(1)(a)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall December 1, 2020.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca