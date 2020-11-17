Bereaved Families to re-open in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – More than a year after closing its doors due to lack of funding, Bereaved Families Ontario (BFO) will be returning to Cornwall.

BFO, BFO Ottawa, the Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Children’s Aid Society of SD&G, and the United Way of Cornwall and SD&G have partnered together to provide peer grief support services throughout South-Eastern Ontario.

“Selecting the organizations that received funds from the Federal Government’s last installment of Emergency Community Support Funds was not easy for the members of the Regional Emergency Response Council that were tasked to evaluate the applications. Since COVID has affected so many things in our lives, including how people are able to mourn, we felt it essential to ensure that anyone who experienced a loss during these difficult times found the support they needed to navigate through the grieving process,” said Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of the United Way of Cornwall and SD&G.

It will take time to get BFO South-Eastern Ontario up and running, but they are now welcoming back all volunteer facilitators and will soon be beginning facilitator training. BFO South-Eastern Ontario hopes to begin offering peer grief support services in early 2021 COVID permitting.

Those interested in volunteering or learning more about their services are asked to email bfosdgpr@gmail.com