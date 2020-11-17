Bereaved Families to re-open in Cornwall

November 17, 2020 — Changed at 9 h 45 min on November 17, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Bereaved Families to re-open in Cornwall
The former Bereaved Families Ontario - Cornwall office.

CORNWALL, Ontario – More than a year after closing its doors due to lack of funding, Bereaved Families Ontario (BFO) will be returning to Cornwall.

BFO, BFO Ottawa, the Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Children’s Aid Society of SD&G, and the United Way of Cornwall and SD&G have partnered together to provide peer grief support services throughout South-Eastern Ontario.

“Selecting the organizations that received funds from the Federal Government’s last installment of Emergency Community Support Funds was not easy for the members of the Regional Emergency Response Council that were tasked to evaluate the applications.  Since COVID has affected so many things in our lives, including how people are able to mourn, we felt it essential to ensure that anyone who experienced a loss during these difficult times found the support they needed to navigate through the grieving process,” said Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of the United Way of Cornwall and SD&G.

It will take time to get BFO South-Eastern Ontario up and running, but they are now welcoming back all volunteer facilitators and will soon be beginning facilitator training. BFO South-Eastern Ontario hopes to begin offering peer grief support services in early 2021 COVID permitting.

Those interested in volunteering or learning more about their services are asked to email bfosdgpr@gmail.com

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

OPP investigating road rage incident at truck stop
Regional News

OPP investigating road rage incident at truck stop

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario - On October 20, 2020 shortly after 12:00 a.m. Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers…

Shop local at Glengarry Pioneer Museum’s Christmas Auction fundraiser
Regional News

Shop local at Glengarry Pioneer Museum’s Christmas Auction fundraiser

DUNVEGAN, Ontario - It has been a year where very few traditional in-person events could be had, leaving…