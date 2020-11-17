BINGO! Shop the Blocks B4 anywhere else

CORNWALL, Ontario – The annual Shop the Blocks event is back today, Tuesday, Nov. 17, but instead of being just one night, this year’s event spans five weeks.

From Nov. 17 until Dec. 22 holiday shoppers can pick up a BINGO card at participating downtown businesses. Shoppers must then register their BINGO card either online at https://downtowncornwall.com/ or by calling 613-933-4004.

“We look forward to hosting Shop the Blocks in a different way this year,” said Chris Munro of Life’s Little Pleasures, one of the event’s organizers. “This event has been looked forward to year after year & supported by our wonderful community. Our customers & the local business owners have forged great relationships with both each other & their customers & this is a way to celebrate these relationships. Shop the Blocks is an opportunity to shop, dine & take in new collections, new menus, new art showings etc. Look forward to seeing you all.”

Every time a shopper makes a purchase at a participating store, they will be given a sticker for their BINGO card. Registered BINGO cards will be entered into weekly draws with prizes provided by the participating businesses.

“Shop the Blocks is dear to our hearts. It gives downtown businesses an opportunity to work as a team,” said Louise Bazinet-Gendron of Studio 101, and another one of the event’s organizers. “Together we are stronger. Together we showcase our beautiful, historic downtown. We support and encourage each other. In these troubled times, it’s more important than ever for the community to support and encourage local merchants all over the city.”

After Dec. 22, Shoppers have until Dec. 31 to submit their BINGO card for a chance to win a Grand Prize, the “Discover Downtown Package.” The BINGO card does not have to be completed to enter, but each sticker will count as another chance to win the Grand Prize.

The Grand Prize includes:

One night stay at Chesley’s Inn

• Dinner at Schnitzels European Flavours

• An escape room experience at Rush Hour Escapes

• Breakfast at Spinners Diner

• $120.00 to be spent at any business in the Downtown BIA

Participating downtown businesses include: Cailuan Gallery, Schnitzels European Flavours, Fantasy Realm, Love and Lee, Studio 101, Pommier Jewellers, The Squire Shop, DG Vintage, Pure Organic Spa, Edward’s Bistro, Dreamland, Fairy Sweet, Kid’s Korner, Truffles Burger bar/ Table 21, The Happy Popcorn Co., Echo Trends, Melody Music Centre, Life’s Little Pleasures, Kings and Little Ones, and Alpin’s Interiors.

“This is a creative solution to create interest in shopping downtown,” said Greg Pietersma, Executive Director of the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce. “What’ I’m most excited about is that merchants have come together in a creative way to respond to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Technology Innovation Program (TIP) is a sponsor of the event.