scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Long Sault woman wins big with Encore

November 17, 2020 at 16 h 06 min
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by OLG
Long Sault woman wins big with Encore
Judith Peddle.

LONG SAULT, Ontario – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Judith (Judy) Peddle of Long Sault. Judy matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the November 4, 2020 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

Judy, a 66-year-old, grandmother said she’s been a regular lottery player for years. “I’ve only recently started adding ENCORE,” she admitted, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

Judy was at home when she scanned her ticket using the OLG Lottery App. “I thought it was a mistake, so I had my husband scan it as well. We both thought there was some kind of error.”

Carrying on with preparing dinner, Judy said, “Presumably, I just won all this money and here we are eating a hamburger with green peppers,” she laughed. “The next night we had a nice steak dinner.”

Judy said she will use her winnings to enjoy retirement.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Bereaved Families to re-open in Cornwall
Regional News

Bereaved Families to re-open in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario - More than a year after closing its doors due to lack of funding, Bereaved Families Ontario (BFO) will be returning to Cornwall. BFO, BFO Ottawa, the…

OPP investigating road rage incident at truck stop
Regional News

OPP investigating road rage incident at truck stop

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario - On October 20, 2020 shortly after 12:00 a.m. Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers…