OPP investigating road rage incident at truck stop

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On October 20, 2020 shortly after 12:00 a.m. Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of disturbance on Highway 401 Eastbound at the Enroute Service Centre in South Dundas Township.

Investigation revealed that an adult male exited his tractor trailer and confronted another male adult male driver at the service center. Further investigation revealed that the suspect struck the victim’s truck with a metal pipe, breaking off the mirror.

The suspect then fled eastbound on Highway 401.

The suspect was last seen driving a Blue Tractor Trailer with a flatbed attached.

The suspect is described as follows:

– Caucasian male

– Medium Build

– Wearing dark face covering

The victim suffered no injuries.

SD&G OPP are looking for any witnesses, who may have seen the incident. Investigators are also looking for anyone who may have been in the service station area between 12:00 a.m and 12:30 a.m. that night who may have an on-board camera in their vehicle.