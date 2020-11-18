Swimming through “The Mess”

CORNWALL, Ontario – The year 2020 has been a collective mess for many, a mess that those who have endured it have had to get through one day at a time. Cornwall native, musician Melanie Brulée’s new single “The Mess” taps into what many feel the past year has been, while at the same time, supporting mental health services.

Written by Brulée and friend and fellow musician Davy Gallant during a writing residency at Toronto Island’s Artscape Gibraltar Point, the song addresses the themes of anxiety and depression.

“The Mess” has been in the works for some time, but Brulée felt that this was the year that the song wanted to be released.

“It felt like the right time to release it seeing that 2020 has been such a mess for everyone,” Brulée said.

Struggles with mental health are something that Brulée witnessed at a young age in her father, and she herself has experience with those struggles as well.

Brulée explained that over the past year, she has learned that rather than working on her mental health, with the goal of making music, she now works on music with the goal of supporting her mental health.

“The advice I would give everyone right now is to just keep swimming,” she said. “When you are living through trauma, your number one job is to get through it.”

“The Mess” is streaming on the music platform Bandcamp. Every Friday, 100 per cent of the proceeds of songs purchased on Bandcamp go directly to the artist and Brulée has pledged to donate 50 per cent of the proceeds of the Bandcamp sales of “The Mess” to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

Brulée said that she is happy to partner with the CMHA and will continue to work towards ending the stigma around mental health.

For more about Brulée, please visit her website at www.melaniebrulee.com