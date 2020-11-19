Basketball association execs arrested for fraud

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall, ON – After an eight-month investigation by the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Fraud Unit, two individuals have been taken into custody for related fraud offences.

Brad Derochie, 73, and Karen Derochie, 60, both of Cornwall, were arrested on November 18th, 2020 and charged with fraud over $5000, utter forged documents and criminal breach of trust.

It is alleged between May 2013 and March 2020, the man and woman, being the President and Treasurer of the Cornwall United Counties Basketball Association (CUCBA), used funds received by the CUCBA for personal use, exceeding the amount of $5000.

Both individuals were released to appear in court on February 2nd, 2021.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Matthew Dupuis at (613) 933-5000 ext. 2755.