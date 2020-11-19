Royal LePage Peanut Butter Drive supports Agapè Centre

CORNWALL, Ontario – This year has been difficult for many non-profit organizations as many of the fundraisers they rely on have been cancelled or needed to be re-worked. These circumstances have made initiatives like the Royal LePage annual Peanut Butter drive event more important.

Now in its seventh year, the Royal LePage Peanut Butter drive has lead to well over a thousand of jars of peanut butter donated to the Agapè Centre food bank. In 2019, Royal LePage collected and donated 444 jars of peanut butter.

While usually, realtors, clients, and members of the public are invited to the Royal LePage office, this year, donors are asked to drop their donations off directly at the Agapè Centre in a bin outside of their building on Fifth St. W.

Royal LePage is challenging other realtors from brokerages to donate a jar of peanut butter to the cause. Those who drop off donations can have their pictures taken, as well as their business cards posted to the Agapè Centre Facebook page.

“Royal LePage is very aware of the needs of the community and peanut butter is one of our most popular items,” said Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agape Centre. “It is a nice boost to the food bank just before Christmas.”

Duprau explained that the demand on the food bank is high, with the 444 jars donated last year lasting less than a month before all had been given away.