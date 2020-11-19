Teen charged with robbery

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 17th, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Robbery x 2

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 2

· Theft under $5000

· Breach of youth sentence x 6 (for failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged on November 10th, 2020, the man attended two convenience stores and demanded money from the cashier while brandishing an edged weapon. It is further alleged on November 17th, 2020, the man attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the item as he left the store. He was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. On November 17th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as the conditions stem from when the man was a youth and is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on November 17th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on November 5th, 2020, the youth failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On November 17th, 2020, the youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. The name of the youth was not released as it is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, THREATS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 17th, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Forcible confinement

· Assault with a weapon

· Uttering threats

· Breach of release order (for possessing a weapon)

· Breach of probation x 2 (for possessing a weapon and failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged on November 16th, 2020, the man confined his ex-girlfriend inside a vehicle, forcing her to transport him somewhere. The man also allegedly made threats to harm her while holding an edged object. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 17th, 2020, police located the man and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Barbara Cleary, 71, of Cornwall was arrested on November 17th, 2020 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged on November 17th, 2020, the woman damaged a door at an Amelia Street residence and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 2nd, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 53 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.