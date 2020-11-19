UCDSB schools will be closed on snow days this year

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has announced that they will close on days that buses are not running because of inclement weather.

“In the past, when bus transportation was cancelled due to poor weather conditions, schools remained open and welcomed students who either walked or were dropped off by a parent or guardian. The smaller attendance numbers and staff absences due to road conditions usually meant classes were often blended together to continue learning activities while maximizing supervision,” reads a statement from the UCDSB.

“Due to the COVID-19 protocols in our schools, this blended-class practice cannot happen this year with our requirement to maintain existing cohorts. As well, we can’t guarantee proper supervision for each cohort as road conditions may not permit all staff to travel to their schools,” the UCDSB statement goes on to read.

As a result, students will be expected to participate instead in remote learning activities provided by the school.

In a statement on Nov. 16, the UCDSB said that the details are still being worked out but offered the following guidelines: