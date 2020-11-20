Multiple arrests in cross province human trafficking case

Cornwall, ON – As a result of an ongoing investigation and with the assistance of the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy, Kingston Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police, Marvin Bryan, 41, of Brampton was arrested on November 18th, 2020. He was taken into custody on the strength of multiple warrants and charged with the following offences:

· Traffick in persons

· Procuring

· Advertising sexual services

· Traffick in Schedule I substance (cocaine)

· Material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons

· Use firearm while committing offence

· Pointing a firearm

· Assault

· Intimidation of a justice system participant x 3

· Uttering threats x 8

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 2

· Carrying a concealed weapon

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2

· Breach of prohibition order x 4

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence x 3

· Breach of undertaking

· Attempt to obstruct justice x 2

· Extortion while using a firearm

It is alleged between August and November 2020, the man had been trafficking a female victim and during this time, assaulted the woman, pointed a firearm at her on two occasions, and made threats to harm her and her family.

It is further alleged on November 1st, 2020, Marvin Bryan, along with Edward Ayoub 43, of Ottawa and Candice O’Rourke, 30, of Cornwall conspired to make the victim recant her statement from an ongoing investigation involving Marvin Bryan. On November 4th, 2020, Edward Ayoub and Candice O’Rourke were taken into custody and charged as follows. Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.

Edward Ayoub:

· Obstruct justice

· Extortion

· Intimidation of a justice system participant

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

· Uttering threats

· Possession of property obtained by crime

Candice O’Rourke:

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

· Possession of property obtained by crime

On November 18th, 2020, Marvin Bryan was taken into custody on the above-noted charges. The Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy assisted in the arrest, with assistance from Kingston Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police. The Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement unit arrested the male without incident.

If you have information related to the investigation, please contact the CPS at 613-932-2110 ext. 3 or the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).