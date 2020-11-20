OPP lay more charges in serious assault

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Crime Unit is continuing to investigate a serious assault with a weapon at a residence on Queen Street in Chesterville.

On October 24, 2020 at approximately 2:13 a.m. SD&G OPP responded to a report that an adult male had been attacked with an edged weapon by an individual who then fled the scene. The victim, age 31, suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SD&G OPP officers charged a 17-year old male on October 24, 2020.

Further investigation revealed that following the initial incident, a vehicle fled the scene and struck a parked vehicle and a pedestrian at the location. The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries. There was also a second, related confrontation on King Street involving a 45 year old female.

Further charges have been laid in relation to this incident;

The driver Jonathan CARNOCHAN ( age 33) of North Dundas was arrested on November 4, 2020 and charged with;

• Dangerous operation Criminal Code sec. 320.13(2)

• Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm CC sec. 320.16(2)

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on December 1, 2020.

The 45 year old female of North Dundas, was arrested on November 9, 2020 and charged under section 266 of the Criminal Code with assault. The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on December 1, 2020.

In addition, the 31 year old male stabbing victim has been charged under section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code with failure to comply with a release order-Breach of curfew. The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on December 1, 2020.

Names of several accused cannot be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Anyone having information on the above incident or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca