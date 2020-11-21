CFDC new advisor will help businesses navigate COVID relief

November 21, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 23 min on November 20, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
CFDC new advisor will help businesses navigate COVID relief
Doreen Ashton Wagner

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall & Counties Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) has hired a new staff member who’s mandate will be to help local businesses navigate their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new COVID-19 Business Relief Advisor has been hired through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF)  provided by FedDev.

Doreen Ashton Wagner is a long time entrepreneur from North Glengarry who will now be working full-time with the CFDC to help business navigate the series of COVID-19 relief and recovery programs offered by all levels of  government.

Wagner is bilingual and will be available to support businesses in Akwesasne, Cornwall, and the United Counties of SD&G.

“As COVID-19 Business Relief Advisor, Doreen will meet with business owners to guide them through all the COVID-19 related programs and services. With her experience as a business owner herself, her purpose is to help entrepreneurs identify what they might qualify for and assist them through the application and referral process,” reads a statement from the CFDC.

For more information about the program or to make use of its services, please email dwagner@mycommunityfutures.ca or call 613-932-4333 X105.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canada United Small Business Relief Fund to Support Small Businesses
Business

Canada United Small Business Relief Fund to Support Small Businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario -  Canada is investing $12 million in the Canada United Small Business Relief Fund. The…

Grant to help small businesses pay for PPE
Business

Grant to help small businesses pay for PPE

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Ontario government is continuing to help businesses rebuild, reinvest and create good jobs across the province…

Relief funding for businesses still available through CFDC
Business

Relief funding for businesses still available through CFDC

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall and Counties Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) is reaching out to local businesses…