CFDC new advisor will help businesses navigate COVID relief

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall & Counties Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) has hired a new staff member who’s mandate will be to help local businesses navigate their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new COVID-19 Business Relief Advisor has been hired through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) provided by FedDev.

Doreen Ashton Wagner is a long time entrepreneur from North Glengarry who will now be working full-time with the CFDC to help business navigate the series of COVID-19 relief and recovery programs offered by all levels of government.

Wagner is bilingual and will be available to support businesses in Akwesasne, Cornwall, and the United Counties of SD&G.

“As COVID-19 Business Relief Advisor, Doreen will meet with business owners to guide them through all the COVID-19 related programs and services. With her experience as a business owner herself, her purpose is to help entrepreneurs identify what they might qualify for and assist them through the application and referral process,” reads a statement from the CFDC.

For more information about the program or to make use of its services, please email dwagner@mycommunityfutures.ca or call 613-932-4333 X105.