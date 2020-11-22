Winter parking restrictions in place

November 22, 2020 at 19 h 19 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Winter parking restrictions in place
Parking restrictions go into effect November 22.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Winter parking restrictions are in place in Cornwall as of Sunday, Nov. 22.

“On-street parking is prohibited overnight – 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. the morning of November 23. Environment Canada is forecasting 5 cm of snow. As such, winter parking restrictions are in effect,” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall.

The restrictions are aimed at helping with the snow clearing operations as they work their way through the streets of Cornwall.

Violating the overnight parking restrictions can result in a fine of $25.

Environment Canada warns that the precipitation will be a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow throughout the evening and into Monday morning.

“The snow will continue for several hours but may become mix with rain at times near Lake Ontario later today,” reads the statement from Environment Canada. “Then tonight, as temperatures rise, the snow is forecast to transition to rain. A brief period of freezing rain may occur before temperatures rise above zero. By early Monday morning, the rain will transition to snow once again as temperatures fall.”

According to The Weather Network temperatures will remain around zero degrees Celsius most of the day and into Tuesday.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Man arrested for fraudulent prescription
Local News

Man arrested for fraudulent prescription

Cornwall, ON – Aidan Kellar, 20, of Nepean was arrested on November 22nd, 2020 and charged with fraud under $5000. It is alleged on November 22nd, 2020, the man submitted…

Council passes $60K winter recreation plan for Lamoureux Park
Local News

Council passes $60K winter recreation plan for Lamoureux Park

CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall City Council passed a $60,000 plan to bring winter recreational activities and lights to Lamoureux Park…