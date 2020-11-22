Winter parking restrictions in place

CORNWALL, Ontario – Winter parking restrictions are in place in Cornwall as of Sunday, Nov. 22.

“On-street parking is prohibited overnight – 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. the morning of November 23. Environment Canada is forecasting 5 cm of snow. As such, winter parking restrictions are in effect,” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall.

The restrictions are aimed at helping with the snow clearing operations as they work their way through the streets of Cornwall.

Violating the overnight parking restrictions can result in a fine of $25.

Environment Canada warns that the precipitation will be a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow throughout the evening and into Monday morning.

“The snow will continue for several hours but may become mix with rain at times near Lake Ontario later today,” reads the statement from Environment Canada. “Then tonight, as temperatures rise, the snow is forecast to transition to rain. A brief period of freezing rain may occur before temperatures rise above zero. By early Monday morning, the rain will transition to snow once again as temperatures fall.”

According to The Weather Network temperatures will remain around zero degrees Celsius most of the day and into Tuesday.