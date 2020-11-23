Free busing for Santa Claus parade

November 23, 2020 — Changed at 11 h 25 min on November 23, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Free busing for Santa Claus parade
Santa Claus in an annual Christmas parade.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is waving bus fares on Saturday, Nov. 28 for the Santa Claus parade across the city starting at 3 p.m.

“Residents wishing to tour the Santa Claus Parade on a Transit bus should wait in the Civic Complex parking lot just South of Sydney Street (see map),” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall.

Buses will pick up 12 to 15 riders at a time. The City of Cornwall is reminding riders that they must:

  • Wear a mask, unless they meet Eastern Ontario Health Unit exemptions,
  • Sanitize their hands when they board the bus, and
  • Keep their distance from anyone outside their household.

“Cornwall Transit is proud to offer this service free of charge,” said Len Tapp, Transit Division Manager. “The drive-by Santa Claus Parade is sure to be a success this year, and our buses will ensure residents without their own vehicle will be able to enjoy the spirit of the season, too.”

This year, the Optimist Club has organized a drive-by parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade is expected to run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with organizers recommending older children and adults come after 7 p.m.

The entrance will be on Water St. at the west end of the Civic Complex.

City of Cornwall Municipal trucks will be decorated for the event with the Cornwall Fire Services collecting new, unwrapped toys for Sparky’s Toy Drive.

