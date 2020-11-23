Green Valley business devastated by fire

November 23, 2020 at 12 h 04 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Green Valley business devastated by fire
Photo by Tim Ouimet.

GREEN VALLEY, Ontario – A fire on Saturday evening, Nov. 21, has destroyed much of XL Wood Products in Green Valley.

South Glengarry Fire Chief Dave Robertson said that his service received the call at 4 p.m. and were quickly on scene with resources from all five of South Glengarry’s fire stations.

He said that once on site, the fire quickly spread from one building, taking over four other buildings at the business on Concession 8 Rd. Only one building was saved and he said that the production facility was a complete loss.

Roberston said that through the work of his firefighters, with support from North Glengarry, the fire was under control by 8 p.m. and that they left the scene at 2 a.m. the next day.

Robertson said the investigation was continuing.

“Excelled work by our staff and our thoughts go out to a South Glengarry business,” said Robertson.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

South Dundas announces winners of second annual Awards of Excellence
Regional News

South Dundas announces winners of second annual Awards of Excellence

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario - The Township of South Dundas announced on their social media on Tuesday, Nov.…

Province blocks ranked ballots in municipal elections
Politics

Province blocks ranked ballots in municipal elections

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Thursday, Nov. 20 Bill 218 received Royal Assent. Dubbed the Supporting Ontario's Recovery and Municipal Elections…