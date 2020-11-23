Green Valley business devastated by fire

GREEN VALLEY, Ontario – A fire on Saturday evening, Nov. 21, has destroyed much of XL Wood Products in Green Valley.

South Glengarry Fire Chief Dave Robertson said that his service received the call at 4 p.m. and were quickly on scene with resources from all five of South Glengarry’s fire stations.

He said that once on site, the fire quickly spread from one building, taking over four other buildings at the business on Concession 8 Rd. Only one building was saved and he said that the production facility was a complete loss.

Roberston said that through the work of his firefighters, with support from North Glengarry, the fire was under control by 8 p.m. and that they left the scene at 2 a.m. the next day.

Robertson said the investigation was continuing.

“Excelled work by our staff and our thoughts go out to a South Glengarry business,” said Robertson.