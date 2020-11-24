Alight at Night returns this Friday

MORRISBURG, Ontario – The award winning and acclaimed annual Alight at Night festival at Upper Canada Village will return this coming Friday, Nov. 27.

The event will run on select nights until Jan. 2, 2021.

“While the holiday season will undoubtedly look different this year, Upper Canada Village is continuing its annual tradition with the assistance of public health to ensure safety is a priority. Alight at Night tickets will be pre-booked and time-specific so that guests can enjoy what feels like a more private experience while maintaining physical distancing protocols,” reads a statement from the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, Upper Canada Village’s parent organization.

Alight at Night will also have a special visitor this year, eager to take a break after one long night of work.

“New this year! Our Victorian Saint Nick will be in his winter workshop preparing for Christmas as he greets guests and hears their holiday wishes from afar; a great photo opportunity for the whole family. To continue the holiday spirit, guests will also get to see Santa in his relaxed mode from December 26th onwards – a sight not to be missed as even his holiday travel plans have been postponed,” the Parks Commission statement goes on to read.

The event will be having two Accessibility Nights this year where patrons who are unable to walk the grounds of Upper Canada Village can walk drive through. Accessibility Nights will be on Dec. 9 and 16 and reservations must be made in advance by calling 1-800-437-2233 or locally at 613-543-4328.

Hours of Operation:

November 27 – January 2 from 5pm-9pm

November 27 – December 13 from 5pm-9pm. Open Thursdays to Sundays.

December 17 – January 2 from 5pm-9pm. Open 7 nights a week.

Closed December 24 and 25

Pricing: