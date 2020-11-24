Man arrested for fraudulent prescription

Cornwall, ON – Aidan Kellar, 20, of Nepean was arrested on November 22nd, 2020 and charged with fraud under $5000. It is alleged on November 22nd, 2020, the man submitted a fraudulent prescription to a local pharmacy and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 2nd, 2021.

WARRANTS, DOMESTIC BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 21st, 2020 on the strength of two warrants. He was also charged with three counts of breach of probation for contacting his girlfriend, being within 100 metres of her, and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged between June 3-4, 2020, as well as on June 17th, 2020, the man was in the company of his girlfriend and warrants were issued for his arrest. It is alleged on November 21st, 2020, police were called to investigate a disturbance, at which time the man was found with his girlfriend. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 21st, 2020 on the strength of two warrants. It is alleged the man had breached his probation order and had contact with his ex-girlfriend, despite his conditions. Police were contacted and warrants were issued for his arrest. On November 21st, 2020, the man was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The warrants were executed and the man was released to appear in court on January 19th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT, OBSTRUCT, PERSONATION WITH INTENT TO AVOID ARREST

Cornwall, ON – Katlen Moore, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on November 21st, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. She was also charged with obstruct police and personation with intent to avoid arrest. It is alleged on September 17th, 2020, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On November 21st, 2020, police located the woman, at which time she identified herself to police as another female. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 19th, 2021.

IMPAIRED, TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Travis Derouchie, 25, of Apple Hill was arrested on November 22nd, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, traffic in a Schedule I substance (Xanax), possession of property obtained by crime and breach of undertaking for failing to abstain from the consumption of drugs. It is alleged on November 22nd, 2020, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug in the area of Adolphus Street and Ninth Street. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of Xanax pills and Canadian currency. The man was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 144 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in over the weekend (8am Friday to 8am Monday morning).