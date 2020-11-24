South Dundas announces winners of second annual Awards of Excellence

November 24, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 31 min on November 24, 2020
Seaway News Staff

The Morrisburg Leader is the 2020 winner of the South Dundas Business of the Year Award. Pictured are Sam, Michael, and Terry Laurin.

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – The Township of South Dundas announced on their social media on Tuesday, Nov. 24 the winners of their second annual Awards of Excellence.

“The pandemic may have changed how we can interact and celebrate, but it does not change the recognition that so many businesses and individuals in our community deserve,” said Rob Hunter, Economic Development Officer.

The 2020 recipients are:

• Business of the Year Award: Morrisburg Leader
• Community Builder Award: John Ross
• Tourism Award: Stone Crop Acres Winery and Vineyard
• Young Professional Award: Matraca Villeneuve
• Agriculture Leadership Award: Upper Canada Creamery
• Innovation Award: Community Living, Laura Jarvis and Marianne Vanderlaan
• Green Award: Lakeshore Massage Therapy
• New Business Award: Eastern Ontario Fleet Parking and Power Restoration Inc.

“The resiliency shown by our business community during these difficult months has been inspiring,” said Mayor Steven Byvelds. “I would like to congratulate each of the award recipients and all of the businesses who were nominated. The Municipality looks forward to celebrating more local businesses and people in 2021.”

