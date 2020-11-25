Celebrate Christmas at Home this year

CORNWALL, Ontario – It is a year where being together has had its difficulties, and being at home has been encouraged. This year’s Christmas magazine produced by Seaway News, titled Christmas at Home, celebrates shopping local, having some fun, at celebrating the holidays with the family.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, it is important for us to take time to pause and reflect on our family, friends and neighbours,” said Rick Shaver, Publisher of Seaway News. “Our new magazine celebrates the people, merchants, and restaurants that make our city and counties such a wonderful place to live, work and play.”

Across the 60 page glossy magazine readers will find fun activities, a 8-page holiday recipe cookbook with delicious holiday recipes from Baxtrom’s Independent Grocer, Christmas Carols, and more. With 14 pages of gift ideas and eight pages of recipes, both stockings and stomachs will be full this year.

“The magazine shows the wide selection of gifts that can be bought from our local stores and retailers. It’s about shopping local, supporting Cornwall and SDG,” said Shaver.

Copies of the magazine can be found at Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer, the Cornwall Civic Complex, the Benson Centre, as well as at the stores many local retailers who can be found within the pages of Christmas at Home. A select number of copies will also be sent to homes in Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G through the Ad Bag.

Content was collected and created by local contributors with Seaway News layout designer Kim Poirier-Froats putting it all together into a stunning and warm Christmas book.